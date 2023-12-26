B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 135.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the second quarter worth about $63,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $41.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

