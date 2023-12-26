B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Buys 685 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1,151.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 373.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at $49,117,585.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,117,585.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 372,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,744,239.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 993,943 shares of company stock worth $28,486,997 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Unity Software stock opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unity Software

Unity Software Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.