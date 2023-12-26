B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.90.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
