B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Holdings Increased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 470.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 855,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705,133 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.07% of B2Gold worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $38,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BTG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

B2Gold Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of B2Gold stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,536,414. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.98.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

