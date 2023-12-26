BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.00

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $56.71, with a volume of 66244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,142.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BAE Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

