Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $148.44

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $148.44 and last traded at $147.99, with a volume of 20516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCPC

Balchem Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.37.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Balchem had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $229.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. Balchem’s payout ratio is 22.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

(Get Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.