Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Up to $3.68

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.77. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 95,882 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDP. HSBC upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.65 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 209.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.1% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 42,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 123,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

