BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.34

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 147771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.