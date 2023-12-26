Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.8835 per share by the bank on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Bancolombia has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bancolombia has a dividend payout ratio of 62.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $5.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.0%.

CIB traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 39,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,135. Bancolombia has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $30.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The bank reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Bancolombia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 1,934.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

