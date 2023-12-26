Bank of America Boosts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $140.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $127.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TFI International from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TFI International from $182.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Desjardins cut their price objective on TFI International from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on TFI International from $191.00 to $178.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.30.

Get TFI International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TFI International

TFI International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TFII stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $132.46. 93,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,072. TFI International has a 12-month low of $98.32 and a 12-month high of $138.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.75.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.38%. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 1,481.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in TFI International by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.