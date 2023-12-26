Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.3 %

BAC traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.88. 11,352,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,505,668. The stock has a market cap of $268.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

