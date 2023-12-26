Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $118.23

Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $118.23 and last traded at $118.22, with a volume of 19034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $782.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 17.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrett Business Services

In other news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby bought 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,884.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,594.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 324,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 38,576 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 119,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Stories

