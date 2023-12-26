Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.83.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAX

Baxter International Price Performance

BAX stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.64. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $53.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,848,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,992,000 after buying an additional 3,993,537 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,836,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $408,992,000 after buying an additional 1,098,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.