Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Boosted by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for 2.6% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $24,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.73. 263,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $228.62 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.46. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.57.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

