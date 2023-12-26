Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) shot up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 36,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 43,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $574.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 72.18% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $183.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- How to Invest in Esports
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.