Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) shot up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 36,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 43,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $574.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 72.18% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $183.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.2674 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

