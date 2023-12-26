Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $15.45. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Big Yellow Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

