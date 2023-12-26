Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.67.

Shares of BIIB traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.74. The stock had a trading volume of 158,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,623. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.86 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.08.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

