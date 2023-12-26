Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

BHVN has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BHVN

Biohaven Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $40.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. Biohaven has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 17,817 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $402,129.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,525,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,437,035.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 113,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,014.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,657,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,454,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 17,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $402,129.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,525,788 shares in the company, valued at $34,437,035.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 154,181 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,138 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.