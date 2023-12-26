Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.72

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.72 and last traded at $42.61, with a volume of 126818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHVN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.17). On average, analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 113,637 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,014.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,657,031 shares in the company, valued at $36,454,682. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 113,637 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,014.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,657,031 shares in the company, valued at $36,454,682. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 17,817 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $402,129.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,525,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,437,035.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 154,181 shares of company stock worth $3,402,138. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 72,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 510,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 60,689 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Biohaven by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Biohaven during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

