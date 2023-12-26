Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Shares Gap Up to $14.31

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.31, but opened at $14.73. Biomea Fusion shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 83,537 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

The stock has a market cap of $549.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 89.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 28.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 316.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

