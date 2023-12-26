Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0358 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Bird Construction Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BDT traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$14.41. The company had a trading volume of 74,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,118. The company has a market capitalization of C$774.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$7.85 and a one year high of C$14.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.44.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$783.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$737.23 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 2.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.7012987 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BDT. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$17.50 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.31.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

