Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Performance

BGI opened at $4.08 on Friday. Birks Group has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGI. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Birks Group by 344.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

