Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Down to $2.99

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $2.92. Bitfarms shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 5,029,823 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on BITF shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 1,237.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

