BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 643,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,749 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,205,000 after purchasing an additional 923,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,430,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,023,000 after purchasing an additional 314,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,462,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,373.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $45,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,373.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 585,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,529 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.58. 4,442,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,749,226. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.15 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

