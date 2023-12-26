BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,178,551.20 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 72,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,178,551.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,278,931 shares in the company, valued at $376,653,103.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, December 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 488,281 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,944,331.87.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 321,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,168,750.40.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 133,259 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,124,148.46.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 148,832 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $2,372,382.08.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 77,203 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $1,222,123.49.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 113,563 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $1,790,888.51.

On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 62,142 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $976,872.24.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 234,871 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $3,673,382.44.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 342,147 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $5,286,171.15.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $30.90.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ECAT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 178,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,955. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 24.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 80,127 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 31.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.