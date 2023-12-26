BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.44

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.44 and last traded at $50.43, with a volume of 538970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.42.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.85.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1979 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.