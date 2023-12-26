BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.44

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.44 and last traded at $50.43, with a volume of 538970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.42.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.85.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1979 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,086,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,508,000 after purchasing an additional 167,475 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 171,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 166,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 138,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 45,650 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

