Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (BSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,516. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $13.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,591,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 62,426 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

