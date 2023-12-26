Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (BGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BGB remained flat at $11.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 18,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,159. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $11.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

In other Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie purchased 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,646.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 34,593 shares in the company, valued at $368,069.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 33.9% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,045 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 51.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 83,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.