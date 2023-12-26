Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.21

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.21 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 434577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 52.34% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $399.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.59%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.