Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.12

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 434359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on OWL. Citigroup boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.48.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 213.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $429.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 800.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 196,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.