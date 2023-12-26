Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.00

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.
Bluegreen Vacations Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.43.
Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $267.94 million during the quarter. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 6.26%.
Bluegreen Vacations Dividend Announcement
About Bluegreen Vacations
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bluegreen Vacations
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.