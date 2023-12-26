Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (BHM) to Issue Dividend of $1.00 on January 5th

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Bluerock Homes Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHM remained flat at $15.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,241. Bluerock Homes Trust has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bluerock Homes Trust stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.39% of Bluerock Homes Trust worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Homes Trust Company Profile

The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States. The Company's principal objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns on investments where it believes it can drive growth in funds from operations and net asset value by acquiring pre-existing single-family residential units, developing build-to-rent communities, and through Value-Add renovations.

