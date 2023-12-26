BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sets New 12-Month High at $90.78

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.78 and last traded at $90.78, with a volume of 30343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.40.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average of $83.73.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 721,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

