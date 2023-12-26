Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $127.55

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.55 and last traded at $127.01, with a volume of 6485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.52 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $355,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

