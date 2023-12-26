BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.37

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.37 and last traded at $50.37, with a volume of 59838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.36.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

