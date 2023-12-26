Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) were up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 97,675 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 74,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, Cormark reduced their target price on Bonterra Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a report on Monday, December 4th.

The firm has a market cap of C$23.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22.

Bonterra Resources last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

