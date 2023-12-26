Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 2.8% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,919,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $7.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,543.33. 25,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,111.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,012.78. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,955.35 and a one year high of $3,564.46. The company has a market cap of $123.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,362.88.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

