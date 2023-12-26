Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Booking makes up 2.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $30,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Booking by 98,894.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Booking by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,176,000 after buying an additional 102,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,887,000 after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Booking by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,787,000 after acquiring an additional 80,145 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,362.88.

Shares of BKNG traded up $23.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,559.01. 99,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,111.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3,012.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,955.35 and a 52 week high of $3,570.21. The company has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,191,847.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at $112,191,847.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

