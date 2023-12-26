Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,570.21

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3,570.21 and last traded at $3,566.65, with a volume of 73884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3,535.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,362.88.

Get Booking alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Booking Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,111.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3,012.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.