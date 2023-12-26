Borr Drilling Limited Declares — Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BORR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.53. 1,339,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,066. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Borr Drilling has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.01.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Borr Drilling

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 23.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

