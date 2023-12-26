Borr Drilling Limited Declares — Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.
Shares of NYSE BORR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.53. 1,339,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,066. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Borr Drilling has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.01.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter.
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
