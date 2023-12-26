Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

TSE:BPF.UN traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,934. The firm has a market capitalization of C$326.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.81. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$14.45 and a 1 year high of C$16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 25.63.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

