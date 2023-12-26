Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 1,577 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.37% of Cboe Global Markets worth $60,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Ossiam lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $959,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 140,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $175.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 90.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.55.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

