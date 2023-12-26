Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 7,968 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the quarter. Chemed comprises 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.43% of Chemed worth $112,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,237 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 11.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 560,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,538,000 after purchasing an additional 59,149 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 516,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 824.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 426,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 71.2% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 457,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,814,000 after purchasing an additional 190,309 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $3,503,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $3,503,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,531 shares of company stock worth $13,596,105. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chemed Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $591.62 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $481.99 and a 12 month high of $595.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

