Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,827,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 169,310 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.78% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $49,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,247.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $76,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Corcept Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.95. 20,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,274. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.35. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $36,278.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,104.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,643 shares in the company, valued at $212,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,070 shares of company stock worth $2,376,415 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

