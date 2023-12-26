Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.08% of Deere & Company worth $82,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906,784 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,493,000 after purchasing an additional 616,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $399.10 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $111.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

