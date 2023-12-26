Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 147.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 611,172 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.82% of Commerce Bancshares worth $49,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 133,660,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,743,000 after purchasing an additional 117,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,003,000 after purchasing an additional 217,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,739,000 after purchasing an additional 111,594 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,181,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,239,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,112. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.56%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

