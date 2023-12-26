Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,667,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,703 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $87,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth about $521,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 353.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $91,811.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $526,923 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.05.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.27 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

