Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $121.87 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,599 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems makes up 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $121,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE FDS opened at $469.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $449.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $475.00.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total transaction of $1,358,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,782.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total value of $1,358,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,782.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,629 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,138. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.