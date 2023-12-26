Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $49.84 Million Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 543,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,234 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 3.62% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $49,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.34 per share, for a total transaction of $82,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,623.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.34 per share, for a total transaction of $82,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,623.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $107,944.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,634. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.72.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

