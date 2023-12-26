Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $55.34 Million Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,229,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,033 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Teradata were worth $55,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 27.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Teradata by 18.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 9.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 35.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,529,000 after acquiring an additional 119,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $199,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $346,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,066.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $199,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,983 shares of company stock valued at $979,234 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC stock opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

